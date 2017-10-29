Army regains control over new neighborhoods in Deir Ezzor, kills scores of terrorists in Hama

Deir Ezzor/ Hama, SANA-Army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, regained control over al-Orfi and al-Ummal neighborhoods in Deir Ezzor city after eliminating the last ISIS gatherings in them , a military source said.

The source added that army’s engineering units combed the two neighborhoods, dismantling landmines and IEDs planted by the terrorists earlier.

In Hama province, SANA reporter said that army units carried out intensive operations against Jabhat al-Nusra gatherings and fortifications in surroundings of the villages of Khirbet Jwei’ed, Tum al-Hawa and Abu Laffeh in the province northeastern countryside, killing more than 30 terrorists and destroying a number of vehicles, some equipped with heavy machineguns.

The reporter added that a number of Jabhat al-Nusra self-claimed leaders, among them Anas abu Malek, Abu Abdullah Taftanaz and Nour al-Shami, were identified among the killed terrorists.

