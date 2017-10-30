One killed, 9 injured due to terrorist attacks in Damascus and its Countryside

Damascus/ Damascus Countryside, SANA_ One person was killed and nine others were wounded due to terrorist attacks on residential neighborhoods in Damascus and Jaramana city in a new violation of the de-escalation zone agreement in the Eastern Ghouta area in Damascus Countryside.

A source at Police Command told SANA that armed groups positioned in the Eastern Ghouta area, targeted with a number of rockets and mortar shells the neighborhoods of Ibn Asaker, Duwail’a and al-Zablatani, killing one civilian, injuring four others and causing material damage to public and private properties.

Five other persons were injured when armed groups fired four shells on locals’ houses in Jarmana city, according to a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command.

The source added that the attack also caused material damage to citizens’ properties.

Manar/Ghossoun