Army continues advance towards al-Bokmal city

Deir Ezzor, SANA-Army units, in cooperation with allied forces and supported by the Air Force, continued operations against the remnants of ISIS gatherings and fortifications in Deir Ezzor.

On the southeastern axis, SANA reporter said that army units engaged in heavy clashes with ISIS terrorist groups in a number of the neighborhoods of Mihkan town to the south of al-Mayadeen city towards al-Bokmal city which is the last largest hotbed of ISIS, killing a number of terrorists, injuring others and destroying vehicles and bobby-trapped vehicles.

Local sources said that ISIS terrorists built barriers on the entrances of al-Bokmal city and planted IEDs on its main roads and outskirts.

In the city of Deir Ezzor, the army directed artillery strikes and airstrikes on ISIS gatherings and dens in the neighborhoods of al-Hamidiya, al-Ardi, al-Mattar al-Qadim, Khasarat, Kanamat and al-Sheikh Yassin, destroying a number the organization’s fortifications and sites and killing many terrorists.

Manar/Manal