Nine injured in QSD attack on Raqqa residents

Raqqa, SANA- Nine persons were injured when QSD groups opened fire on the locals of al-Mashlab neighborhood in Raqqa city who were returning to their neighborhood.

Hundreds of the residents, most of them children and women, of al-Mashlab neighborhood in Raqqa city were gathered on the eastern entrance of the neighborhood in an attempt to return to their houses when QSD groups, which are supported by the US-led coalition, opened fire to disperse them, according to local and media sources.

As a result of the QSD attack, nine persons were injured, at least a woman among them.

The locals of al-Mashlab neighborhood were displaced from their houses due to the clashes between armed groups and ISIS terrorists and the attacks of the US-led coalition, which used internationally-banned white phosphorus bombs on the area between al-Mashbal and al-Sina’a on the outskirts of the city of Raqqa.

Activists posted videos on social media showing a number of the wounded as a result of QSD attack on Raqqa.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal