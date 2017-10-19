Army retakes new areas in Deir Ezzor, kills scores of ISIS terrorists in Hawijit Saqar

Deir Ezzor, SANA-Army units, operating in Deir Ezzor, restored control over Islah al-Husseineh and the Paper Factory as they launched a wide-scale military operation to root out the last gatherings of ISIS terrorists in Hawijit Saqar on the eastern rank of Euphrates River.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that army units established control over Islah al-Husseineh and the Paper Factory and advanced on the eastern rank of Euphrates River towards al-Junina village, adding that army units, backed by air force and artillery, killed a large number of ISIS terrorists after engaging in heavy clashes with them.

The reporter said that army units launched a military operation to retake Hawijit Saqar and achieved a significant advance in the area after killing many terrorists and destroying some of their vehicles.

On the axis of al-Mayadeen, the reporter said that army’s engineering units continued dismantling landmines and IEDs in the areas which were liberated on Tuesday.

Manar/Mazen