Syrian Air Force destroys ISIS vehicles, kills scores of terrorists in Deir Ezzor countryside

15 October، 2017

Deir Ezzor, SANA-The Syrian Air Force carried out intensive strikes against ISIS fortifications and supply routes in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor province.

A military source told SANA that the airstrikes targeted positions and gatherings of ISIS in the city of al-Muhassan and the villages of Boqrous Fouqani and to the east of Boqrous al-Tahtani and al-Boulail.

Scores of terrorists were killed in the airstrikes, in addition to destroying one of their armored vehicles and a number of machinegun-equipped cars.

