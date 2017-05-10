Army retakes more villages in Homs, advance towards al-Mayadeen city in Deir Ezzor

Provinces, SANA- A military source announced restoring control over the villages of Tal Shehab and al-Laj in the eastern countryside of Homs after eliminating the last gatherings of ISIS in them.

The source told SANA that army units carried out on Thursday morning a military operation against ISIS gatherings in the villages of Tal Shehab and al-Laj to the east of Jebb al-Jarrah in eastern Homs.

As a result of the operation, the army re-established control over the villages completely after killing 20 terrorists, injuring 13 others and destroying their equipment.

Army units continued their advance to eliminate ISIS terrorists from southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor and became at distance of 5 km from outskirts of al-Mayadeen city.

SANA reporter said that the army units carried out, during the past few hours, intensive operations against the hideouts and gatherings of ISIS terrorists on Deir Ezzor-al-Mayadeen road and its surroundings, inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and weaponry.

He added that the army’s intensive artillery strikes on ISIS positions in al-Mayadeen destroyed a weapon’s warehouse, a communication center and several machineguns-equipped vehicles.

The reporter noted that the army units operating in the south western countryside killed the terrorist groups which infiltrated earlier to al-Shoula-Hreibsha axis.