At least 12 civilians killed in new US-led coalition attack in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA – Twelve civilians were killed as the US-led coalition bombarded once again citizens’ houses in the countryside of Deir Ezzor.

Air strikes launched by the coalition hit al-Kitf Street, the siloes, the surroundings of al-Shafiei Mosque and al-Massriyeh roundabout in al-Bukamal city, local sources said.

Kammoul al-Kassar, Zuheir Kammoul al-Kassar, Yassin al-Hamdawi and Abdullah Yassin al-Hamdawi and his wife were reported killed as a result of the coalition’s shelling, according to the sources.

The village of Buqrus Fouqani in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor also came under attack by the coalition’s warplanes.

Seven civilians were killed in the strikes, including Awwad al-Ahmad al-Jdei’, Ibrahim al-Ahmad al-Jdei’, Saad al-Youssef al-Ahmad al-Jdei’, Omar al-Khalaf al-Hammadi, Khalid al-Khalaf al-Hammadi and Assriyeh al-Hawale and her newborn baby girl.

Ten more civilians were reported injured, according to the sources, who noted that a number of houses were destroyed in the coalition’s bombardment.

H. Said