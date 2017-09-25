Army establishes control over several villages in Homs’ eastern countryside

Homs, SANA – Army and Armed Forces units on Monday established control over the village of Masaada in Jub al-Jarrah area in the eastern countryside of Homs province.

SANA’s correspondent in Homs said that army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, established full control over the village following concentrated operations targeting ISIS hideouts, which resulted in killing many terrorists while the remaining ones fled, leaving their weapons and ammo behind.

The correspondent added that as army units continued to pursue the fleeing terrorists in the area, engineering units combed the village fully, dismantling many landmines and IEDs planted by the terrorists in it.

Later, a military source said that army units established control over villages of Umm al-Reesh, Rasm al-Naqa, al-Zaiba, and the hills overlooking them in the eastern countryside of the province.

The source said that this was achieved following concentrated operations which resulted in killing many ISIS terrorists, adding that the overall areas that was secured during the past few hours is around 35 square kilometers, all of which is now secure after combing it and clearing it of the IEDs and landmines planted by ISIS.

Hazem Sabbagh