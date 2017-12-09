Army expands control in al-Jafra area in Deir Ezzor, arrests a group of ISIS terrorists in Salamiyeh countryside

Deir Ezzor/Hama, SANA – Army units expanded their control on the southeastern outskirts of Deir Ezzor city, after inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that army units that broke the siege imposed on Deir Ezzor Military Airport, in cooperation with the airport garrison, launched intensive operations during the past hours in the area surrounding al-Jafra village, achieving a new

advance that will enhance security around the residential neighborhoods and the military points in the village.

The reporter added that the ground operations of the army in the countryside of Deir Ezzor coincided with intensive airstrikes of Syrian warplanes on ISIS sites in the villages of al-Jneina, Ayash, al-Bugheiliya, Hatla, al-Hweiqa and Mabar al-Jafra.

He added that many ISIS vehicles and dens were destroyed during the airstrikes, in addition to the death of a number of terrorists.

Hama

An army unit operating in the eastern countryside of Hama arrested on Tuesday a group of ISIS terrorists while it was attempting to infiltrate towards the southern countryside of Idleb.

SANA reporter in Hama said that an army unit ambushed a group of ISIS terrorists in Wadi al-Azb near al-Saan area in Salamiyeh countryside, arresting 25 of them and seizing their weapons and ammunition.

