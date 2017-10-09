Syrian Army breaks ISIS’ siege on Deir Ezzor Airport and Hrabesh and Tahtouh neighborhoods

Deir Ezzor, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, have broken the siege imposed by ISIS on Deir Ezzor Military Airport and the adjacent neighborhoods of Hrabesh and Tahtouh.

SANA’s reporter said that army units and supporting forces operating in the southwestern part of the city carried out intensive operations targeting ISIS positions in the cemeteries area, inflicting heavy losses upon them, and these operations culminated on Saturday evening with the forces advancing from the direction of the cemeteries meeting the garrison of the Airport at Liwa’a al-Ta’min.

The reporter added that engineering units immediately started demining the area.

A military source confirmed to SANA that army units and supporting forces broke the siege on Deir Ezzor Airport and expanded its control in the cemeteries area, adding that dozens of ISIS terrorists fled the battlefield, leaving their weapons behind.

This comes 3 days after the army broke the siege on Deir Ezzor city as forces advancing from the west reached Regiment 137 at the city’s coutskirts.

Earlier today, a military source said that the army established control over al-Taim oil field in the province’s southwestern countryside after eliminating ISIS hotbeds in the area, and that other army units inflicted heavy losses upon ISIS and continued to advance towards the Panorama area at Deir Ezzor city’s southwestern entrance.

SANA’s reporter stated earlier that army units established control over al-Maleha area in the southwestern countryside after eliminating the remaining ISIS gatherings in it.

English Bulletin