Homs, SANA – In a new breach of the de-escalation zones memorandum om the north of Homs city, terrorist groups targeted with rocket shells houses in neighboring villages on Tuesday.

SANA’s reporter in Homs said that terrorist groups positioned in the area of al-Mashrou’a near the village of al-Ghantou fired rocket shells on the neighboring village of Qneit al -Assi, injuring at least one woman.

R.J/ Hazem Sabbagh