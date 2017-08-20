Syria, Abkhazia discuss strengthening parliamentary relations

Damascus, SANA – Deputy Speaker of the People’s Assembly Najdat Anzour discussed on Sunday with Abkhazian Foreign Minister Daur Kove ways to strengthen parliamentary relations and develop them in all fields in the interest of the two countries and peoples.

Anzour affirmed the need to exchange visits between parliamentarians in Syria and Abkhazia, pointing to the importance of forming joint friendship committees which will contribute to meet common challenges.

In turn, Kove said that the holding of Damascus International Fair at this time is a “victory for Syria,” adding that the participation of Abkhazian delegation in the exhibition “has the additional goal of creating new relations between the two countries.

He added that “the United States, which is trying to isolate Syria from the international community, is also working to isolate the Republic of Abkhazia, so we must be in a united position to confront all parties that will be against the positions of our two countries,” expressing hope that Syria will recover and that security and stability will be restored all over it.

Abkhazian Economy Minister Adgur Ardzinba stressed the importance of developing economic relations and trade exchange between the two countries.

“During our visit to the Damascus International Fair, we witnessed the presence and development of the Syrian economy and we have been introduced to the Syrian goods that are of a high quality, which will be one of the requirements of Abkhazia,” he added.

M.al-Frieh/H. Said