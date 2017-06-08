Army tightens noose on ISIS terrorists in al-Sukhna in Homs

Provinces, SANA- Syrian Arab Army units, backed by the Syrian Air Force, destroyed gatherings and dens of ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor city.

SANA’s reporter in Deir Ezzor said that army units engaged in clashes with ISIS-affiliated terrorist groups at the southern axis of the city, particularly in the areas of al-Maqaber (cemeteries), al-Panorama, the surroundings of the airport, and al-Bughailyia.

The reporter added that a number of ISIS terrorists were killed in the clashes and others were injured and their arms and equipment were destroyed.

The Syrian Air Force also destroyed dens and vehicles for ISIS in the areas of al-Panorama, the factories, Junaid battalion, Liwa al-Taamin, and the electricity company, and in the neighborhoods of al-Omal and al-Hamidyia and the villages of al-Tabani, al-Shmaita, and al-Bowaityia.

Meanwhile, civil sources from the western countryside of Deir Ezzor said that a number of the locals from al-Masrab village blew up a cache of ammunition belonging to the ISIS terrorists near the water reservoir.

Homs

Army units have tightened noose on ISIS terrorists in al-Sukhna city in the northeastern countryside of Tadmur (Palmyra) in the eastern countryside of Homs.

A military source told SANA that army units targeted with accurate strikes the remaining positions of the terrorists, who have fled deep into al-Badia (desert).

The source added that the morale of the terrorist has deteriorated after most of their leaders were killed and their weapons and equipment were destroyed.