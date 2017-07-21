Hundreds of Deir Hafer’s residents return to their houses in Aleppo Countryside

Aleppo, SANA – Hundreds of residents of Deir Hafer returned to their towns and villages in the eastern countryside of Aleppo after the Syrian army has completed clearance operations of landmines and explosive devices where the terrorist groups planted before they were expelled.

The residents expressed their gratitude and pleasure over their return.

A service team, including representatives from the directorates of electricity, water, communications, education, health and trade, toured the liberated areas, inspected the situation of services sector and listened to the residents’ demands and needs.

The tour included distributing assistance materials and providing vaccines to more than 200 children, in addition to conducting medical examination for more than 250 patients in order to diagnose their illness and treat them.

R.Raslan/Mazen