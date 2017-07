Homs, SANA – The legal status of 153 persons from Homs was settled on Sunday in accordance with the amnesty decree No.15 for 2016.

SANA reporter in Homs said that 153 persons from the northern countryside of Homs and a number of Homs city’s neighborhoods have had their legal status settled after they turned themselves in and handed over their arms to the authorities.

