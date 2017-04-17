Army destroys one of Jabhat al-Nusra positions, kills and injures 10 terrorists in Daraa

Daraa, SANA- More than 10 of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were killed or injured in operations carried out by the Syrian Arab army against their gatherings and fortifications in Daraa al-Balad area in Daraa southern province.

A military source told SANA that army units carried out a number of bombardments against fortifications of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists to the south of al-Manshieh neighborhood and in the surroundings of Katakit building, al-Masri roundabout and al-Sad Road and to the north of the building of Saida Carpets in Daraa al-Balad area.

The source added that more than 10 Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were either killed or injured, in addition to destroying one of their positions, a vehicle, a mortar launcher and a rocket launcher.

R.J/ Ghossoun