Army kills a number of ISIS and al-Nusra terrorists in Deir Ezzor and Homs

Provinces, SANA- Army and Armed Forces units clashed with terrorists from ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizaitons in Deir Ezzor and Homs provinces, killing a number of them and injuring others.

Deir Ezzor

Army units, in cooperation with the backing forces, engaged in violent clashes with ISIS terrorists on the southern axis of Deir Ezzor city.

SANA’s reporter said that the clashes centered in the surroundings of al-Maqaber (cemeteries) area, adding that a number of ISIS terrorists were killed in the clashes and others were injured, in addition to destroying their arms and ammunition.

Later, the reporter said that army units achieved a new advancement in the operations against ISIS in al-Maqaber area, killing and injuring more than 60 terrorists.

Hama

Units of army restored security and stability to Bteish town and established control over Tal Bteish to the west of Hlifaya, inflicting heavy losses upon Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Hama northern countryside.

Homs

An army unit foiled an attack by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on military points in the surroundings of the area of al-Houla dam in the northwestern countryside of Homs.

A military source told SANA that the army unit clashed with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists who attempted to infiltrate from Tel Daw village in al-Houla area toward a number of military points near al-Houla dam, foiling the infiltration attempt, killing a number of the terrorists, injuring others, and destroying their weapons and ammunition with their possession.

Abdullah Bin al-Khleif, the leader of one of the terrorist groups, Khaled Bin Abdullah al-Twehe, and Ibrahim Nayef Qadour were identified among the terrorists killed in the clashes.