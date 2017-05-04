Updated-two persons killed, many injured in terrorist attacks on different cities

Provinces, SANA -A person was killed in terrorist attacks on the cities of Mhardeh and Salhab in the northern countryside of Hama.

SANA reporter in Hama said terrorist organizations positioned in the northern countryside of Hama fired explosive bullets on the residential neighborhoods in Mhardeh city, leaving one person dead.

The reporter added that terrorist organizations also fired four rocket shells on citizens’ houses in Salhab city, causing material damage to private and public properties.

Material damage to properties was caused due to terrorist mortar attack in al-Mazraa neighborhood in Damascus.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that the terrorist groups positioned in the Eastern Ghouta area in Damascus Countryside fired on Wednesday morning a mortar shell which landed on the roof of a house behind Al-Iman Mosque in al-Mazraa neighborhood, causing material damage to the house as a fire broke out in a fuel tank there, but the attack caused no injuries or casualties.

Later, SANA’s correspondent reported that two people were injured by a mortar round fired by terrorists on the surroundings of Damascus University in al-Baramkeh area.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed and 3 persons were injured in terrorist rocket attacks by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on al-Mishrfeh town in Homs north-eastern countryside.

Meanwhile in the countryside of Idleb province, two persons were injured due to an attack by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the affiliated Takfiri groups with rocket shells on the terrorist-besieged town of al-Fouaa.

Local sources said that terrorists positioned in the Batenta town west of the neighboring town of Kefraya fired on Wednesday a number of rocket shells at the residential neighborhoods in al-Fouaa town, injuring a man and a woman in addition to causing material damage to a number of houses.

In Sweida province, a person was injured as roadside bombs planted by terrorists went off in al-Lajat area in the northwestern countryside of Sweida province.

A source at Sweida Governorate said a young man was injured and his car sustained damage when two out of three-linked explosive devices planted by terrorists on Arika-al-Kharsa road went off as he passed the area.

