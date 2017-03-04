Army units reestablish control over Ma’ardes in Hama, eliminate scores of al-Nusra terrorists

Provinces, SANA – Army and Armed Forces units continued carrying counter-terrorism operations across the country, eliminating scores of terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra in Daraa and Hama provinces.

Daraa

A military source told SANA that army units carried out operations targeting the hideouts and movements of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Daraa al-Balad area in Daraa city, destroying one of their command centers along with the terrorists inside it east of the old customs building along with fortifications and machinegun nests east of al-Karak prison and Tariq al-Sadd road, in addition to killing more than 20 terrorists.

The source added that an army unit targeted with precision fire vehicles for al-Nusra terrorists east of Ibta’a town and north of al-Nai’ma town to the north and east of Daraa city, which resulted in destroying 3 vehicles equipped with machineguns and eliminating a number of terrorists.

Hama

A military source announced that the Syrian Arab Army restored security and stability to the town of Ma’ardes in the northern countryside of Hama province after eliminating the remaining Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in it.

The source told SANA that Army and Armed Forces units, in cooperation with supporting forces, began at dawn on Monday precise military operations targeting the gatherings of al-Nusra terrorists and other Takfiri groups, adding that this resulted in restoring security and stability to the town which is located around 15 km north of Hama city after eliminating scores of terrorists and destroying their weapons and equipment.

The source went on to say that army units are continuing to pursue terrorists in the town’s surroundings while engineering units are combing it to dismantle IEDs and landmines planted by terrorists.

Hazem Sabbagh