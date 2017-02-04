Legal status of 147 persons settled in Homs

Homs, SANA – The legal status of 147 persons from Homs city and the northern countryside of Homs province was settled according to the amnesty decree no.15 for the year 2016.

SANA reporter in Homs said that 147 persons from Talbisa, al-Rastan, al-Husn and a number of neighborhoods in Homs city had their legal status settled, after they pledged not to take part in any act that harms the security of the homeland.

On Saturday, 50 buses carrying 836 gunmen and some of their families on board who rejected to join the reconciliation agreement left al-Waer neighborhood heading for Idleb countryside in a step towards evacuating the neighborhood of gunmen and arms and to return all the governmental institutions to it.

R.J/ Hazem Sabbagh