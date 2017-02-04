Army targets ISIS and al-Nusra terrorists in Deir Ezzor, Daraa and Homs

Provinces, SANA – Army and Armed Forces units targeted gatherings and positions of Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIS terrorists in Daraa and Deir Ezzor provinces.

Daraa

A military source told SANA that army units targeted with concentrated fire the fortifications of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists to the north of al-Nu’aima town in Daraa province and destroyed one of their command centers, leaving all terrorists inside it dead or injured.

In the northern countryside, the source added that an army unit targeted gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the town of al-Tiha and the farms to the east of Ebta’a, destroying a tank and two heavy machineguns.

Another army unit targeted dens of terrorist groups in the neighborhoods of Daraa al-Balad and al-Karak, killing a number of terrorists and destroying their arms and ammunition.

Deir Ezzor

An army unit killed 10 ISIS terrorists in operations against their gatherings and infiltration axes in Deir Ezzor city and the surrounding area.

A military source told SANA that an army unit targeted with concentrated fire the gatherings of the ISIS terrorists in al-Erifi neighborhood in Deir Ezzor city and their positions in the surroundings of the Regiment 137 to the southwest of the city, killing 10 terrorists and destroying two machinegun nests and a vehicle.

Homs

A military source said that army units foiled infiltration attempts by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists from the direction of the villages of Ghajar Amir and Kafrnan towards military posts and from the direction of the projects area towards Qinyat al-Asi village in Homs province’s northern countryside, killing a large number of terrorists and injuring others, in addition to destroying a number of their vehicles.