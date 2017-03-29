Terrorists bombing using IED targets bus in Homs city, killing 5 and injuring 6

Homs, SANA – Terrorists targeted a passenger bus in al-Zahra’a neighborhood in Homs city with an explosive device, claiming a number of lives and causing injuries.

SANA’s correspondent in Homs said that the terrorist bombing targeted a small passenger bus which was in al-Siteen Street in al-Zahra’a neighborhood, and that the attack killed 3 people and injured 5 others.

Later, the Health Director in Homs said that the number of victims of the terrorist bombing has risen to 5 dead and 6 injured.

Hazem Sabbagh