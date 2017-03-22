Updated-Army foils attempts by al-Nusra to break siege imposed on terrorists north of Jobar

Provinces, SANA- Army and Armed Forces units on Wednesday repelled attempts by terrorist groups to break the siege imposed on terrorists trapped in the textiles factories north of Jobar at the eastern outskirts of Damascus city.

A military source said that army units repelled repeated attempts by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and groups affiliated to them to break the siege imposed on terrorist groups trapped in the textiles factories north of Jobar.

The source said that army units are engaged in violent clashes with terrorist groups north of Jobar, and that they are shelling the terrorists’ gatherings and movements in the depths of Jobar and surrounding areas.

The source added that the operations in Jobar resulted in the death of more than 150 terrorists, including foreigners and some of their leaders, in addition to injuring hundreds of them, destroying 3 car bombs, and killing 7 suicide bombers before they could reach army positions.

In the same context, SANA’s reporter said that the Syrian Air Force carried out since dawn a number of airstrikes targeting the terrorists’ movements and supply routes coming from the Eastern Ghouta towards the north of Jobar neighborhood, inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel.

The reporter said that clashes continue between army units and terrorists that infiltrated the factories area on the northern outskirts of Jobar neighborhood on Tuesday, leaving many of their members dead and injured and destroying large amounts of their weapons and equipment.

Sweida

Competent authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and ammunition to terrorists in the western countryside of Sweida.

SANA reporter said that authorities in an ambush on al-Tha’ala/al-Aslaha in the western countryside of Sweida, managed to thwart the terrorists’ attempt to smuggle an amount of weapons and ammunition inside a Mercedes car that was heading from Daraa countryside to the east, where they clashed with them, killing a number of terrorists and injuring others.

The source added that the authorities seized a number of weapons and ammunition boxes which were hidden inside the car, including 23 mm and RPG bullets.

Homs

Army units killed a number of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and destroyed their vehicles in al-Rastan, al-Sa’an al-Aswad and Aydon village in the northern countryside of Homs.

Hama

A military source said that army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, foiled an attack by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and groups affiliated to it in the direction of Souran and Khattab in the northern countryside of Hama province.

The source also reported that army units engaged in fierce battles on the outskirts of Souran city and in the surroundings of Khattab town, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists.

Daraa

A military source told SANA that an army unit killed and injured a number of al-Nusra terrorists as it hit their gatherings in separate areas in Daraa al-Balad in the southern province of Daraa.

The source added that one of Jabhat al-Nusra sites that had been used for monitoring was destroyed to the southeast of al-Maslekh (slaughterhouse) area in Daraa al-Balad.

Deir Ezzor

The Syrian Air Force and army artillery directed strikes on sites and movements for ISIS terrorist organization in the area surrounding the graveyards in Deir Ezzor, killing a number of terrorists and destroying their sites.