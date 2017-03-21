Terrorist organizations target the Russian Embassy in Damascus

Damascus, SANA- The Takfiri terrorist organizations shelled the building of the Russian Embassy in al-Mazraa area in Damascus, causing a material damage to the building.

Russian Ambassador in Damascus Alexander Kinshchak said in a statement published by Russian mass media that one of the buildings of the Russian Embassy was shelled on Sunday by the armed groups as the windows of the building were shattered.

Ambassador Kinshchak clarified that the building is not currently used by the staff of the embassy as it is close to the areas which are under the control of the armed groups, affirming that the embassy is concerned with preserving the safety of its staff.

