Army establishes control over new areas in Aleppo and Deir Ezzor

Provinces, SANA- Army restores security to 11 towns and villages, establishes control over hills of Ayoub and Ahmer in Aleppo countryside

Aleppo, SANA- A military source declared that security and stability were restored to 11 towns and villages and control was established over new areas after eliminating the ISIS terrorists from them in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo province.

The source told SANA that army units in cooperation with the supporting forces continued the successful operations in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo City and restored security and stability to the towns and villages of Rasm al-Kroum, Hmeimieh Kabira, Hmeimieh Saghira, Um Zalila Gharbyia, Um Zalila Sharqyia, Hazaza, al-Asimiyia, al-Karin, Zoubayida, Khasaf and al-Mabouja.

The source added that army units carried out special operations, establishing control over the hills of Ayoub and Ahmer and over new 7 km of Aleppo-Raqqa international road after killing scores of the ISIS terrorists and destroying their arms.

The operations also resulted in destroying 7 car bombs, three tanks and 9 vehicles, 4 of which equipped with 23-mm machineguns and 5 equipped with 14,5mm- machineguns, in addition to destroying two cars loaded with ammunition and a 130 mm- cannon, according to the source.

More than 2,000 landmines were also dismantled in the operations and four radio-controlled aircrafts were downed, three of which equipped with bombs, in addition to confiscating 2 Turkey local-made Cobra vehicles and an armored vehicle

Deir Ezzor

Army units achieved a new advance in the operations against ISIS terrorists in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor City.

Over the past few hours, army units carried out special operations against gatherings of ISIS terrorists in the southern axis of Deir Ezzor, establishing control over two positions in the factories area after inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in the equipment and personnel.

Army units also foiled an attack by terrorist groups affiliated to ISIS in the direction of the regiment 137 on the southwestern outskirts of Deir Ezzor after killing more than 130 terrorists and destroying 4 of their vehicles.