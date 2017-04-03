Army chases the remnants of ISIS terrorists in Palmyra city

Homs, SANA- The army and armed forces units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, continued chasing the remnants of the ISIS terrorists to the east of Tadmur (Palmyra) city, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

SANA reporter said that the army units carried out, during the past few hours, intensive operations on the remains of ISIS gatherings in the eastern bounds of Palmyra city in the direction of the Silos, killing a number of terrorists and destroying their vehicles.

The reporter added that the army’s engineering units are working accurately to dismantle the explosive devices and mines that were planted by ISIS terrorists before they fled away.

Manar/Ghossoun