Army General Command calls on citizens to return to their homes in secured areas in Aleppo’s eastern countryside

Damascus, SANA – The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces called on citizens to return to their homes in 44 towns and villages in the eastern countryside of Aleppo province to which security and stability have been restored.

In a statement issued on Monday, the General Command said that army units operating in the area, in cooperation with the authorities, will provide facilitations to help the locals return to their homes.

The statement said that the towns and villages to which security has been restored are: Tayara, Shahshour, Safa, Ifrin, Shamer, al-Muqbila, al-Rahmaniya, Fah, E’bed, Jub Ghabasha, Jub al-Kalb, al-Seen, Barlhen, Warida, Souran, Maran, Tanbar, Serja Kabira, Serja Saghira, al-Madiouna, al-Sheikh Den, Mashrafet Tal Maksour, Katar, Tal Hattabat, Afash, al-Wadi’a, Tibet al-Ism, Ein al-Jamajma, Sharba’a, Anjara, Ein al-Jahsh, Aran, al-Abboudiya, al-Azjouziya, Sarib, Nasrallah, Tanouza, al-Duwaikiya, al-Zalana, Oum Traikiya, al-Jrouf, Rasm al-Alam, al-Zarzour, and al-Jdaideh.

Hazem Sabbagh