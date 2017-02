Daraa, SANA – A child was killed when terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra targeted al-Sahari neighborhood in Daraa City with rocket shells.

SANA reporter in Daraa said that terrorists spread in Daraa al-Balad area bombarded on Sunday morning al-Sahari neighborhood with rocket shells, claiming the life of a child and causing material damage to a house.

R. Milhem/ Ghossoun