Army units kill dozens of ISIS terrorists in the vicinity of Deir Ezzor City

Deir Ezzor, SANA – An army unit, in cooperation with popular defense groups, killed members of two ISIS terrorist groups near al-Tharda region in Deir Ezzor Province on Saturday.

SANA reporter said that Air Force of the Army carried out strikes against ISIS terrorists in al-Makabbat area on the road of al-Tharda Mountain, killing six terrorists including Abu Mohammad al-Mortada and injuring seven others and destroying a motorcycle.

Army’s strikes also targeted ISIS gatherings in the surrounding area of al-Maqaber and the neighborhoods of al-Hamidiya and the old Airport, killing or injuring many of the terrorists and destroying vehicles equipped with heavy machineguns.

The reporter clarified that an army unit, in cooperation with backing forces, dealt heavy blows to movements of two ISIS terrorist groups, one of which attempted to infiltrate from al-Hweiqa passage and the other from the surrounding area of Agriculture College in al-Husseinia, killing most of the terrorists.

R.Milhem/Mazen