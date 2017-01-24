Updated-Dozens of ISIS terrorists killed by fires of Air Force in several areas

Provinces, SANA – The army’s air force carried out concentrated raids on positions and movement axes of ISIS terrorists’ vehicles during the past 24 hours.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said Tuesday that the air force destroyed ISIS terrorists’ positions and killed many of them in al-Maqaber area, al-Ummal neighborhood, al-Hattla village, the surrounding of battalion 137, al-Ma’amel area and the villages of Jdeidet al-Ukeidat and Khesham.

The reporter pointed out that the air force destroyed a convoy consisting of 7 vehicles for the terrorists on Palmyra-al-Shoula road in the western countryside of the Province, killing or injuring many of the terrorists.

On the other hand, the reporter said that the terrorists targeted residential neighborhoods in Deir Ezzor city with tens of mortar shells, injuring six people and causing huge material damage to houses.

Army units also destroyed three cars equipped with machine guns and killed a number of ISIS terrorists to the west of Tall Brouk, al-Tharda Mountain and Taim oil field in Deir Ezzor province.

The army units, backed by the air force, also carried out strikes against gatherings and movement axes of ISIS terrorists in several villages and areas at the Badiya area between the countryside of Damascus and Homs.

A military source told SANA that army units carried out artillery strikes in parallel to strikes of warplanes on gatherings and positions of ISIS terrorists Be’r al-Afai, Tal al-Dhabe’ al-Sharqi, Tal al-Dhabe’ al-Gharbi, Jabal al-Lasafa, Qalet Hawaia, al-Ramdan, al-Barda, to the south of Sawanet al-Samra, al-Mehassa road and al-Qariatain Dam in the northern part of Damascus Countryside and in the southeastern countryside of Homs.

The source pointed out that the strikes left tens of terrorists killed, in addition to destroying several tanks, armored vehicles and armored bases.