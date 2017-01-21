UN Security Council supports Astana talks on Syria

New York, SANA- The U.N. Security Council said Friday that it looked forward to talks on Syria in Kazakhstan as “an important step” ahead of the resumption of the intra- Syrian talks in Geneva.

Sweden’s U.N. Ambassador Olof Skoog, the current council president, said in a closed-door meeting Astana talks could help shore up a ceasefire adding that Monday’s talks “represent an important steppingstone coming back to UN-led

talks in Geneva.”

He pointed out that the council is united in its position that the Kazakh talks must be in sync with the UN-led negotiations.

Talks are scheduled to be held in Astana next Monday to help moving the settlement process of the crisis in Syria.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun