US-led alliance destroys bridge in Raqqa countryside

Raqqa, SANA – In another instance of targeting Syrian infrastructure, the US-led international alliance destroyed a bridge in the countryside of Deir Ezzor province.

Local and media sources affirmed that the alliance’s aircrafts carried out an airstrike on a bridge located in the surroundings of al-Yamama village in the province’s western countryside, destroying it completely.

The US-led alliance has destroyed several bridges in Syria under the pretext of fighting ISIS, including one on the Aleppo-Raqqa highway on December 29th 2016, and a number of bridges on the Euphrates and Kahbur Rivers in September and October.

Hazem Sabbagh