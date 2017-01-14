Army destroys 4 ISIS vehicles in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA- Army units thwarted ISIS terrorists’ attempt to attack military posts in different areas in Deir Ezzor and destroyed a tank and three of their vehicles.

SANA reporter in the province said Saturday that the army units clashed with the ISIS terrorists who attempted to attack military posts in the southern and northwestern axes of Deir Ezzor airport, in the surroundings of al-Thardeh Mountain and in al-Rashdiyeh al-Howeiqa, al-Sinaa neighborhoods and in al-Bagheeliyeh area and in its surroundings in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor province.

The source added that the army units killed a number of the ISIS terrorists, while the rest fled a way and destroyed a tank and three of their vehicles, some equipped with machineguns.

H. Zain/Ghossoun