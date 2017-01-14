Army destroys 4 ISIS vehicles in Deir Ezzor

14 January، 2017

Deir Ezzor, SANA- Army units thwarted ISIS terrorists’ attempt to attack military posts in different areas in Deir Ezzor and destroyed a tank and three of their vehicles.

SANA reporter in the province said Saturday that the army units clashed with the ISIS terrorists who attempted to attack military posts in the southern and northwestern axes of Deir Ezzor airport, in the surroundings of al-Thardeh Mountain and in al-Rashdiyeh al-Howeiqa, al-Sinaa neighborhoods and in al-Bagheeliyeh area and in its surroundings in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor province.

The source added that the army units killed a number of the ISIS terrorists, while the rest fled a way and destroyed a tank and three of their vehicles, some equipped with machineguns.

H. Zain/Ghossoun

 

Check Also

Two killed, eight injured in ISIS terrorist attack with mortar shells on Deir Ezzor city

Provinces, SANA-Two people were killed and eight others got injured when ISIS terrorists targeted residential ...

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the software
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved