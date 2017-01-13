New Israeli missile attack on Mezzeh military airport west of Damascus

Damascus, SANA – The air force of the Israeli enemy hit al-Mezzeh military airport west of Damascus just after midnight.

A military source told SANA that several missiles were fired from the Lake Tiberias area and landed in the surroundings of al-Mezzeh airport at 12:25 after midnight, causing a fire to erupt.

The source said the new Israeli attack came in support of the terrorist organizations “to raise their morale”.

The General Command of the Army and the Armed Forces has warned the Israeli enemy of the repercussions of this “flagrant attack”, said the source.

The Command pledged to continue its war on terrorism “until eliminating it and cutting off the arms supporting it,” the source added.

Al-Mezzeh military airport came under a similar Israeli attack on December 7 of last year, where several ground-to-ground missiles were fired from inside the occupied Palestinian territories to the west of Tall Abu al-Nada (hill).The missiles hit near the airport and caused a fire to break out but no casualties.

H. Said