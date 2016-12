Homs, SANA- Army and Armed Forces units restored on Friday stability and security to Sharifa village, about 60 km to the west of Tadmur (Palmyra) city in the eastern countryside of Homs, according to military source.

The source said that army units carried out intensive operations against ISIS gatherings and movements in Tadmur area, restoring stability and security to Sharifa village southern of the T4 airport after inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS in personnel and equipment.