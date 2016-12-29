Russian Foreign Ministry: Attacking Russian Embassy in Damascus reaffirms the urgent need for prompt elimination of terrorism

Damascus, SANA- The Russian Embassy in Damascus has been shelled by armed terrorist groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said, in a statement, that one of the shells fell in the courtyard of the compound of the Russian diplomatic mission’s administrative buildings and fortunately did not explode, while the second shell fell in the close vicinity to its territory, adding that combat engineers have been involved to defuse unexploded ordnance.

“We have to state that there remains a real threat to the embassy in Damascus and its employees from the terrorist groups entrenched in Damascus suburbs,” the ministry said, adding that “this reaffirms the urgent need for prompt elimination of all such hotbeds of terrorism.”

The ministry condemned the repeated attacks on the Russian Embassy in Damascus, pointing out that “repeated shelling of the Russian diplomatic mission in Damascus should get a corresponding evaluation and be vehemently condemned by all those who de facto counteract challenges and threats of terrorism.”

The ministry said that Moscow considers “this new provocation by extremists opposing the peaceful settlement in Syria as the confirmation of their intention to continue sowing terror and violence, support the atmosphere of fear among residents of the Syrian capital, delivering wicked blows from their hidden shelters under the cover of the ‘human shield.”

Manar/Mazen