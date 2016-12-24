Ammo depot and bombs explode in al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo, leaving 2 dead, 33 injured

Aleppo, SANA – An ammunition depot and several explosive devices left behind by the terrorist organizations in al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo city exploded on Saturday, leaving two civilians dead.

33 others were also reported injured in the explosions.

Four of the injured people are in critical condition, according to a source at Aleppo Police Command.

The source told SANA reporter that the explosions happened at Zaki Jumaa Basic Education School and a nearby building in al-Sukkari neighborhood.

The bombs and ammunition deport were left behind by the terrorists before they were recently forced to withdraw from the neighborhood.

