Warplanes of Turkish and US-led Coalition commit two massacres in al-Bab and al-Tabqa cities

Aleppo/Raqqa, SANA-Turkish warplanes committed a new massacre in al-Bab city to the northeast of Aleppo city, calming the lives of at least 7 persons.

Local and media sources said that Turkish warplanes launched on Tuesday an airstrike on the residential neighborhoods of al-Bab city, killing 7 persons from the same family and injuring a number of the locals.

The sources pointed out that the martyrs’ number is likely to rise due to critical cases among the wounded, adding that significant material damage was caused to the locals’ houses and properties due to the airstrike.

In the same context, the airplanes of the US-led coalition carried out airstrikes on al-Tabqa city in the western countryside of Raqqa, killing 3 persons and causing huge material damage to the houses and infrastructure.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal