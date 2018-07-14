30 martyred, scores injured by US-led coalition raids on al-Boukamal countryside

Deir Ezzor, SANA- At least 30 civilians were martyred in a new massacre committed by the US-led international coalition on al-Boukamal countryside in Deir Ezzor.

Civil sources told SANA that the warplanes of the US-led coalition on Friday after midnight launched intensive airstrikes on the towns of al-Baghouz Fowqani and al-Souseh on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in a- Boukamal countryside, claiming the lives of 30 civilians, injuring scores more, mostly children and women.

The coalition’s aggression has caused massive damage to the two towns where dozens of houses have collapsed on their residents.

The sources added that the death toll is likely to rise as most of the wounded sustained serious injuries and the difficulty of being evacuated from the rubble because of the continuous shelling of two towns.

“ The coalition’s allegations of targeting Daesh (ISIS) terrorists by the raids are false,” the sources said, confirming that the raids aim at putting pressure on the people who have been rejecting the entry of the Washington-backed militia Qasad to their towns.

Since it was illegally formed outside the jurisdiction of the U.N. Security Council in 2014, under the pretext of fighting ISIS, the alliance has been committing massacres against innocent civilians, killing hundreds of people and injuring others in the countryside of Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, Hasaka and Aleppo in addition to destroying the infrastructure.

Shaza/Ghossoun