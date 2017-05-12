Update-Death toll of Ekrema terrorist explosion rise to 8 people in addition to 18 others injured – VIDEO

Homs, SANA_ The death toll of the terrorist explosion in Ekrema neighborhood in Homs on Tuesday rose to 8 people as 18 others were injured.

Director of Homs Health Directorate, Hassan al-Jundi, said that the death toll rose to 8 people while 18 others were wounded.

Earlier, Homs Governor, Talal al-Barazi, told SANA that “ terrorists planted an explosive device in a passenger bus and remotely detonated it in al-Ahram Street in Ekrema neighborhood, killing five civilians and injuring 12 others,”

SANA reporter said that the terrorist bombing caused damage to a number of cars, shops and infrastructure in the place of the explosion.

Ghossoun/