Updated-Army foils Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist attack in Hama countryside, kills number of terrorists in Aleppo countryside

Hama, SANA- Army units thwarted on Saturday Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist attack on a number of military points in the surroundings of Mhardeh power plant, 25km north of Hama city.

SANA reporter in Hama province said that Army units clashed with Jabhat al-Nusra-linked terrorist groups which attacked military points in the surroundings of Mhardeh city and the electricity power plant in the northern countryside of Hama province.

The army military operation left a number of terrorists killed or injured, while others fled away leaving their weapons and equipment behind.

The Syrian Army Air force carried out a series of raids on fortified positions and supply routes of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in the southeastern countryside of Aleppo.

SANA reporter said that the Syrian warplanes launched intensive air strikes on Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ gatherings and positions in the villages of Ramla and Rasm al-Kabara, southwest of Khanaser town in the southeastern countryside.

The air strikes resulted in killing and injuring many terrorists and destroying a machinegun-equipped vehicle.

H. Zain/ Mazen/Ghossoun