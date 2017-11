Homs, SANA – Scores of locals from northern Homs countryside had their legal status settled on Wednesday within the national reconciliation process.

SANA’s reporter in Homs said that 120 persons from al-Rastan city and Talbisa town in the northern countryside of the province have had their legal status settled after they turned themselves in, handed over their arms to the authorities, and pledged to not get involved in any act that affects the security of the homeland.

Shaza / Hazem Sabbagh