Army thwarts attack by al-Nusra terrorists on Hadar in Quneitra countryside

Quneitra, SANA – The Syrian Arab Army thwarted on Saturday a fierce attack by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on Hadar town in the northern countryside of Quneitra province.

A field commander told SANA’s reporter that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists attacked Hadar town from all directions as it is besieged by al-Nusra groups that are associated with the Israeli enemy which provided them with various kinds of support.

The support provided by Israeli enemy was by opening paths to transfer the terrorists in the town’s surroundings which extend on a very long front , as well as providing them with weapons, ammo, logistic coverage, supplying, and rushing the wounded to Israeli hospitals in the occupied territories, the commander said.

The army units, backed by the supporting forces, managed to retake all the positions which the terrorists had attacked and completely foil the attack and which attempted to establish a “buffer zone” serving the Israeli enemy.

Shaza / Hazem Sabbagh