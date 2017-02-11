Army regains control over new neighborhoods in Deir Ezzor

Provinces, SANA -A military source announced the restoration of al-Jbiliah, al-Abed, al-Jamaiat neighborhoods in the city of Deir Ezzor after eliminating the last gatherings of ISIS there.

The source said that army units continued their operations against ISIS on the southwestern outskirts of Deir Ezzor, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists’ ranks and equipment.

It added that the army’s engineering units started sweeping operations to demine the newly liberated neighborhoods.

Earlier, army units tightened noose on ISIS terrorists in al-Hamidiyeh, Sheikh Yasin, al-Hawiqa and al-Rashdia neighborhoods in Deir Ezzor, amid large collapse in their ranks, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter added that army units restored control over the Public Park, Nour Hospital after violent clashes with ISIS terrorists.

In a desperate attempt to obstruct the progress of the army units, ISIS terrorists have sent suicide women to the army posts, where the army frustrated their attempts before reaching to their goal.

On al-Bokamal axis, army units intensified their operations on ISIS dens and fortifications, inflicting them heavy losses in personnel and equipment.

Units of the Syrian Arab Army established control over three villages in the southeastern countryside of Aleppo.

In the framework of chasing Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the southeastern countryside of Aleppo, army units, backed by the supporting forces, carried out intensive operations as a result of which they established control over the villages of Hijara Kabira, Hijara Saghira and Jub Awad to the southwest of Khanaser.

Many terrorists were killed and their ammunition and vehicles, some of them equipped with machine guns, were destroyed in the course of the army’s operations.