Army Command: Israeli enemy attacks Syrian military position in Quneitra Countryside

Damascus, SANA- Army and Armed Forces General Command said that the Israeli enemy attacked a Syrian military position in Quneitra Countryside, causing material damage.

The army’s Command added that the Israeli aggression came after terrorists had launched mortar shells, upon the instructions of the Israeli entity, on an area of empty land inside the occupied territories to give the Israeli enemy a pretext to carry out its aggression.

It warned against dangerous repercussions of such hostile acts, affirming that the Israeli occupation bears full responsibility for the outcomes of that aggression, regardless of the flimsy pretexts which have become divulged and well-known for all.

