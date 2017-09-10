Army continues operations against ISIS on eastern bank of the Euphrates River

Deir Ezzor, SANA – Army units operating in Deir Ezzor conducted over the past few hours intensive operations against positions for ISIS terrorist organization in different parts of the province.

The army units established control over Hatla al-Sharqiyah village east of the Euphrates River.

A military source told SANA that the army units carried out a successful operation which ended up with retaking Hatla al-Sharqiyah village east of the Euphrates River after killing scores of the ISIS terrorists and destroying their positions.

The source added that the army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, are hunting the ISIS fleeing members in the area.

SANA reporter said the army units clashed with ISIS terrorists in the western and southern parts of al-Mayadeen city, 45 km southeast of Deir Ezzor, killing or injuring many of them and destroying their hideouts and positions.

An army unit thwarted a terrorist attack with two car bombs on one of the army’s advanced military points in the city, destroying them before reaching the point and leaving over 10 terrorists dead, the reporter said.

The army’s continued operations also resulted in retaking the abandoned airport, Makef al-Ghanam, the Industrial Area and a number of western neighborhoods in Deir Ezzor, after killing a large number of ISIS terrorists, including suicide bombers, and destroying several car bombs.

In the northern part of Deir Ezzor city, fierce clashes erupted between the army units and ISIS terrorists in the villages located east of the Euphrates River from the direction of Hatla- Khsham, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists in personnel and weaponry.

The Air and Artillery forces of the army carried out intensive strikes against ISIS positions in the villages and towns of Mahkan, al-Boulil, al-Boamr, al-Ashara, al-Qouriyeh, al-Husseniyeh, al-Salihiya, al-Jneineh, Mheimedeh, Huweijet Sakr, and the neighborhoods of al-Hamidiyeh, al-Rushdiyeh, al-Huweiqeh, al-Ummal, al-Ardi and Kanamat.

The strikes resulted in the death and injury of scores of the terrorists and the destruction of their hideouts.

Meanwhile, ISIS terrorists continue to flee from the clashes positions leaving their weapons and munitions behind, while more ISIS groups flee the villages and towns, according to local sources.

Shaza/H. Said