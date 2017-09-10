Nasrallah: Battle against ISIS terrorists will continue until complete eradication

9 October، 2017

Beirut, SANA – Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said the battle against ISIS terrorist organization in Syria’s Badia region, Deir Ezzor, al-Mayadeen, al-Boukamal, the eastern bank of the Euphrates River and the Syrian-Iraqi border was inevitable and is still inevitable and will only end after the terrorist organization would be eradicated completely, otherwise it will extend its existence.

In a televised memorial speech on Sunday evening, Nasrallah stressed that ISIS presence in Syria and Iraq has been significantly diminished.

He said that the battle against ISIS will continue until complete eradication, noting that the U.S. is slowing down the fight against this terrorist organization whose main objective is to deplete the states in the region and destroy their military power.

Nasrallah pointed out that the US-Saudi scheme in the region has been foiled in Syria and Iraq and it is about to be foiled in Yemen despite all Saudi attempts to prevent its failure.

