Army thwarts fierce terrorist attack in eastern Homs, targets ISIS positions in Deir Ezzor

Provinces, SANA – Army units foiled a fierce terrorist attack attempt by ISIS terrorists on military positions at the surrounding of al-Soukhna town to the east of Palmyra city in Homs province.

SANA reporter said that the surveillance system monitored a convoy of vehicles that belongs to ISIS moving from the depth of the Badiya area (desert) on the axis of the third station towards al-Soukhna town.

The reporter pointed out that army units, with a cover of the Air Force, dealt with the terrorist attack, destroying seven vehicles at least and killing and injuring a number of terrorists in al-Mokharram area to the southwest of al-Soukhna.

A military source said that the Army Air Force carried out intensive airstrikes against ISIS fortifications and movement axes in the cities of Mohassan and al-Mayadin and in the village of Buqros al-Tahtani and Taibat Shamiya in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor province.

In the western countryside, according to the source, the airstrikes targeted ISIS movement axes in the village of Faida Bin Mwain’a, 85 km southwest of Deir Ezzor city.

The source said that the army airstrikes left a number of ISIS terrorists dead, in addition to destroying their armored vehicles and fortifications supplied with mortar launchers.