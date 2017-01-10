Large-scale military operation against ISIS terrorists is continued across Syria

Provinces, SANA- The wide-scale military operation against ISIS and other terrorist organizations’ hideouts and gatherings is continued across the Syrian provinces.

In Deir Ezzor, according to a military source, the Syrian Air Force on Sunday carried out intensive airstrikes against positions of ISIS terrorists in the villages of al-Boulil and al-Muhassan city in the eastern countryside.

The source said that scores of terrorists were killed in the airstrikes and one of their armored vehicles was destroyed, in addition to destroying a number of their machinegun-equipped cars and varied types of machineguns, positions, fortifications and mortar launchers.

SANA reporter said that army units engaged in heavy clashes with ISIS terrorists on the axes of Khsham/Hatla Fouqani and al-Bo Omar in the northeastern and eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

As a result of the clashes, a number of ISIS terrorists were killed or injured, in addition to the destruction of their weapons.

The reporter pointed out that the army’s air force and artillery directed strikes on ISIS sites and movements in the villages of Khsham, al-Jneina, al-Husseiniya and Huweijet Saqr and the neighborhoods of al-Huweiqa, al-Jbeila, al-Sheikh Yassin and Kanamat, destroying command centers, fortifications, sites and 3 vehicles equipped with heavy machineguns.

In Hama, a series of sorties also targeted positions and fortifications of ISIS terrorists in the besieged pocket in the eastern countryside of al-Salamiyeh city in Hama Province.

The military source said that the strikes targeted gatherings and supply lines of ISIS in the villages of Akash, Abu Hanaya, Rasem al-Abed and to the southeast of al-Uqairbat town in the eastern countryside of al-Salamiyeh.

The source said that the strikes hit the targets accurately, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists in personnel and weaponry where several armored vehicles, cars equipped with machineguns and mortar launchers were destroyed.

The Air Force also intensified its strikes on ISIS terrorists’ sites and the their supply routes to the east of al-Sokhneh city in the countryside of Homs.

The military source said that the strikes resulted in killing and wounding a number of terrorists and destroying their weapons, some of them armored and others equipped with heavy machine guns, in addition to destroying artillery and mortars launching pads.